WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; White House adviser Peter Navarro.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — National security adviser Robert O'Brien; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri; Charles Evans, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Coronavirus
In Duluth, Gov. Walz says local rise in COVID-19 cases 'still manageable'
The governor said he doesn't think more restrictions are necessary.
Politics
National
Utah cop accused of mishandling explicit images loses job
A police officer accused of showing off explicit images of a University of Utah student while investigating an extortion case she filed before her 2018 death has lost his job, officials said Friday.
National
Fort Hood commander's transfer on hold amid investigations
Army leaders have delayed the planned transfer of the Fort Hood commander, as a team of independent investigators heads to the base to determine whether leadership failures contributed to the murder of a soldier earlier this year, and several other deaths.
National
The Latest: La. judge orders BBQ restaurant shut over masks
The Louisiana health department has persuaded a judge to temporarily shut a barbecue restaurant that refuses to require its workers and customers to obey the statewide mask mandate.