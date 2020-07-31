WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health and a member of the White House coronavirus task force; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia of Boston University; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump says US 'may be banning' China-owned video app TikTok
President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is weighing action against TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national-security and censorship concerns.
National
Trump visiting Florida during a pandemic, hurricane threat
President Donald Trump took a Friday swing through Florida, a state critical to his reelection prospects and bracketed by two storms — one now bringing daily records on COVID-19 deaths and the other swirling just to the south in the form of Hurricane Isaias.
National
Supreme Court won't halt challenged border wall projects
The Supreme Court declined by a 5-4 vote Friday to halt the Trump administration's construction of portions of the border wall with Mexico following a recent lower court ruling that the administration improperly diverted money to the project.
Coronavirus
Minnesota now facing $4.7 billion shortfall in future budget
Minnesota lawmakers are facing a potential $4.7 billion deficit in the next two-year budget as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to gobble up more resources than the state gets in revenue.
Politics
Lobbying intensifies among VP candidates as Biden's search nears an end
Two who received scant attention early in the process are now among the leading contenders: Rep. Karen Bass of California and Susan Rice.