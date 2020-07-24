WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Health Secretary Alex Azar; Eugene Woods, president and chief executive officer of Atrium Health; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
