WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Lineup not yet released.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services Department official overseeing the nation's coronavirus testing efforts; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Florida's Miami-Dade County Public Schools district.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. surgeon general; Mayor Kate Gallego of Phoenix; Terry Shaw, president and CEO, AdventHealth; Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
