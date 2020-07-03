WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County, Texas.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Susan Rice, a former national security adviser to President Barack Obama.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Former national security adviser John Bolton; Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner; Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
