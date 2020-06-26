WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former national security adviser John Bolton; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N,Y.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
National
Trump administration to give Congress full virus loan data
After prodding from Democratic lawmakers, the Trump administration has agreed to give Congress — but not the public — complete data on the millions of small businesses that received loans from a $600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program.
National
Man convicted of stealing high tech trade secrets for China
A federal judge has convicted a Chinese national of economic espionage, stealing trade secrets and engaging in a conspiracy for the benefit of his country's government.
National
More fragments from 1952 crash in Alaska found in glacier
A lucky Buddha figurine, a flight suit, several 3-cent stamps, a crumpled 1952 Mass schedule for St. Patrick's Church in Washington, D.C., and 480 bags containing individual human remains.
National
Judge: US must free migrant children from family detention
A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of children held with their parents in U.S. immigration jails and denounced the Trump administration's prolonged detention of families during the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's
Facebook said Friday that it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.