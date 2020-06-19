WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Wolf; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration
