WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; retired Army Gen. Martin Dempsey, a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter; Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution and founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture; retired Adm. James Stavridis, a former supreme allied commander at NATO.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Attorney General William Barr; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Minneapolis
'Fog of conflict': Minn. officials helped spread of misinformation after Floyd's death
A swirl of rumors during the arson and looting illustrated how relaying accurate information is crucial for ensuring public trust and safety.
National
California governor ends police training in 'sleeper hold'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered the state's police training program to stop teaching officers how to use a neck hold that blocks the flow of blood to the brain and endorsed legislation that would ban the practice statewide.
National
Footage shows cops shot at fleeing man over 20 times in Utah
Salt Lake City police officers fired at least 20 shots at a man as he ran away, body camera footage released Friday shows.Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, 22,…
National
DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House
The city of Washington capped nearly a week of demonstrations against police brutality Friday by painting the words Black Lives Matter in enormous bright yellow letters on the street leading to the White House, a highly visible display of the local government's embrace of protests that has put it further at odds with President Donald Trump.
National
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
The Seattle mayor has banned the police use of tear gas as protests continue in the city and nationally over the killing of George Floyd.