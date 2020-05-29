WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the family of George Floyd; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; David Brown, superintendent of the Chicago Police Department; Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare Education.
