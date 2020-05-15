WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gary Cohen, a former adviser to President Donald Trump; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.
