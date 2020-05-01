WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Daniel O'Day, chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences; Gary Kelly, chairman and CEO of Southwest Airlines; Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
World
Trump won't discuss reappearance of North Korea leader
"We'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time," he told reporters as he left for Camp David.
Coronavirus
Trump hoping U.S. deaths stay below 100,000
Even that, he acknowledged on Friday, is a "horrible number."
Coronavirus
Minnesota budget chief sees likely deficit from pandemic costs
An updated budget projection on Tuesday is likely to show the first substantial deficit in years.
Coronavirus
3M files 5 more lawsuits claiming fraud in sales of N95 masks
The manufacturer says businesses tried to sell Florida officials nonexistent N95 masks. 3M said it will donate any damages recovered to COVID-19-related nonprofit organizations.
National
Ex-Green Beret led failed attempt to oust Venezuela's Maduro
The plan was simple but perilous. Some 300 heavily armed volunteers planned to sneak into Venezuela from the northern tip of South America and ignite a popular rebellion that would end in President Nicolas Maduro's arrest.