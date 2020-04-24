WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; White House adviser Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota; Stacey Abrams, former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Hogan; San Francisco Mayor London Breed; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America; Barry Diller, chairman of IAC.
