WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Vice President Mike Pence; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator; Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Mass.; King Abdullah II of Jordan; Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears
Democratic lawmakers want police departments to be vigilant about any racially biased policing during the coronavirus pandemic, as people in communities of color express fears of being profiled while wearing masks or other face coverings in public.
Coronavirus
Trump-backed rally urges Gov. Tim Walz to 'Liberate Minnesota'
About 800 protesters gathered at the gates of the governor's residence to end stay-at-home orders.
Coronavirus
Trump defends protesters, calls orders 'too tough'
"These are people expressing their views," Trump said during his daily White House coronavirus task force briefing.
National
Jane Hull, first woman elected Arizona governor, dies at 84
Jane Hull, Arizona's first woman elected governor and part of the "Fab Five" celebrated as the nation's first all-female elected state executive branch leadership group, has died. She was 84.
Agriculture
Feds announce $19 billion aid plan for U.S. farmers, food industry
The USDA is taking a new approach to deal with COVID-19 and will spend money with regional and local distributors hit hard by closures.