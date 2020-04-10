WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics at the University of Washington.