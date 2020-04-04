WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte; Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Luana Marques, president of the board of directors of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America; James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
