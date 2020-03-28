WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La.; former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Edwards; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization's response to the SARS outbreak.
