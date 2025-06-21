Guerrero and Bichette homer as the Blue Jays beat the White Sox 7-1

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette homered, helping José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the lowly Chicago White Sox 7-1 on Saturday.
Berríos surrendered an unearned run and two hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked three in his first win since May 29.
The last-place White Sox finished with two hits in their ninth loss in 10 games. They dropped to 8-32 on the road this year.
Davis Schneider had two hits and three RBIs as Toronto bounced back nicely from Friday's 7-1 loss in the series opener.
The crowd of 41,488 rose for a standing ovation when Berríos (3-3) exited after walking Ryan Noda. The lengthy start was a welcome one for a Toronto bullpen that used six relievers to cover seven innings Friday.
Ahead 1-0 on Bichette's game-opening homer, Toronto used five singles to add three more runs in the second inning. George Springer scored on a throwing error by right fielder Austin Slater, and Nathan Lukes and Schneider each had run-scoring hits.
Chicago's Miguel Vargas tripled and scored on Guerrero's throwing error in the top of the sixth, but the Blue Jays slugger restored Toronto's four-run cushion with a two-out homer in the seventh, his 10th.
White Sox right-hander Aaron Civale (1-4) allowed five runs and nine hits in seven innings.