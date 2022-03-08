GUATEMALA CITY — About 370 residents were evacuated from the slopes of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire Tuesday as red-hot rock and ash flowed down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly 2018 eruption.
Guatemala's disaster agency said shelters had been opened for the evacuees in the nearby town of Escuintla.
The 12,300-foot (3,763-meter) high Volcano of Fire is one of the most active in Central America and an eruption in 2018 killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.
The biggest danger from the volcano are lahars, a mixture of ash, rock, mud and debris, that can bury entire towns.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
LVIV, Ukraine — Buses carried civilians out of one embattled Ukrainian city Tuesday and supplies toward another, as officials tried to rescue people away…
World
Opposition gathering in Islamabad for anti-govt protest
Supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party are gathering in the capital, Islamabad, for a major anti-government rally to demand Prime Minister Imran Khan step down over his alleged failure to improve the country's economy.
Business
'Yes, we need hands': Kitchen pops up in Ukraine's capital
The field kitchen at a makeshift camp in Ukraine's capital was a hive of activity Monday, giving volunteers a way to contribute to the war effort -- and providing a much-needed distraction from the harrowing news about Russia's escalating invasion.
World
Mexico finds 11 bodies in clandestine pits near US border
Authorities in northern Mexico say volunteer searchers have found 11 bodies in clandestine burial pits just a few miles from the U.S. border.
World
'Some kind of terrible dream' for Ukrainian women refugees
On the global day to celebrate women, many fleeing Ukraine on Tuesday felt only the stress of finding a new life for their children as husbands, brothers and fathers stayed behind to defend their country from Russia's invasion.