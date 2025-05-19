Guardians visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (25-21, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (26-21, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (2-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -141, Guardians +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to open a three-game series.
Minnesota has a 26-21 record overall and a 15-6 record in home games. The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.20.
Cleveland has an 11-13 record on the road and a 25-21 record overall. The Guardians are 17-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.
Monday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.