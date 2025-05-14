Guardians try to sweep 3-game series against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (20-23, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (25-17, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Logan Henderson (0-0); Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -145, Brewers +123; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers play the last game of a three-game series. The Guardians can sweep the series with a win.
Cleveland has a 25-17 record overall and a 14-7 record at home. The Guardians have gone 16-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Milwaukee has an 8-16 record in road games and a 20-23 record overall. The Brewers have a 7-17 record in games when they have given up a home run.
Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.