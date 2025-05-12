Sports

Guardians' starter Ben Lively exits after 3 innings due to right forearm inflammation

The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 11:32PM

CLEVELAND — Guardians pitcher Ben Lively exited Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after three innings due to right forearm inflammation.

The right-hander came out for the fourth inning and threw a couple warmup pitches before feeling discomfort. He left the mound after talking to trainers and manager Stephen Vogt.

Jakob Junis came in for Cleveland. Lively allowed no runs and one hit with two walks and a strikeouts.

Lively is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 10 starts this season. He has allowed only one run in 14 innings in three May starts.

