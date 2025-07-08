Guardians snap 10-game losing streak with 7-5 win over Astros

HOUSTON — José Ramírez and David Fry homered and Brayan Rocchio added a two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night to snap a 10-game skid.
The victory is Cleveland's first since June 25th and comes a day after losing to Detroit in 10 innings Sunday.
The score was tied with two outs in the sixth and the Guardians had two on when Rocchio doubled to left field off Steven Okert to put them on top 6-4.
With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Victor Caratini connected off Matt Festa (2-2) on a shot to right field to get Houston within 1.
However, Fry connected with two outs in the ninth to give Cleveland an insurance run.
Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save.
Taylor Trammell added a three-run home run for his first hit this season and Isaac Paredes had a solo shot for the AL West-leading Astros, who lost for just the second time in eight games.
Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee allowed four hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.