Sports

Guardians place right-hander Paul Sewald on 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain

Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was placed on the 15-day injured list before Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins with a right shoulder stain.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 7:20PM

CLEVELAND — Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was placed on the 15-day injured list before Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins with a right shoulder stain.

The right-hander was removed during the fifth inning of Monday night's game against the Twins with right shoulder inflammation. Sewald retired the two batters he faced, including a strikeout of Ty France, before coming out of the game.

Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in 14 appearances this season. The 34-year-old struggled with injuries last season with Arizona.

Joey Cantillo was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill Sewald's roster spot. Cleveland also selected the contract of right-hander Vince Velasquez from Columbus and sent down right-hander Cody Bolton.

Shane Bieber was moved to the 60-day injured list as he continues to come back from last year's Tommy John surgery to his right elbow.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Is the punishment for cursing in F1 too harsh? Racing boss hints at changes after driver backlash

A standoff over cursing in Formula 1 could be one step closer to a solution.

Sports

Guardians place right-hander Paul Sewald on 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain

Sports

Here are 18 football players to watch next season in the Big Ten Conference