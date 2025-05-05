Sports

Guardians-Nationals series opener postponed because of rain, twinbill set for Tuesday

The opener of a three-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night because of rain.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 11:58PM

WASHINGTON — The opener of a three-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Right-hander Luis Ortiz (2-3, 4.78 ERA) had been scheduled to start Monday for Cleveland against Washington's Jake Irvin (2-1, 4.01).

The Guardians said Ortiz will start Tuesday's opener, followed by Ben Lively (1-2, 3.72) in the nightcap. Irvin will pitch Game 1 for the Nationals, with Brad Lord (1-3, 4.43) going in the second game.

Both teams simply pushed back their Monday night starters to the opener on Tuesday and kept their scheduled Tuesday night starters unchanged.

The Guardians have won five of six and sit 1 1/2 games behind first-place Detroit in the AL Central. The Nationals won two of three in a weekend series at Cincinnati.

