Guardians face the Brewers leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (20-22, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (24-17, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 8:02AM

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-1, 5.08 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (1-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cleveland has gone 13-7 in home games and 24-17 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .379.

Milwaukee is 20-22 overall and 8-15 on the road. The Brewers have gone 7-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with nine home runs while slugging .476. Daniel Schneemann is 9 for 29 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 13 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 10 for 36 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Edward Lively: day-to-day (undisclosed), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

