Guardians face the Brewers leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (20-22, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (24-17, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-1, 5.08 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (1-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cleveland has gone 13-7 in home games and 24-17 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .379.
Milwaukee is 20-22 overall and 8-15 on the road. The Brewers have gone 7-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.