Guardians bring 2-1 series lead over Twins into game 4

Minnesota Twins (13-18, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (17-13, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.07 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Guardians: Edward Lively (1-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -115, Twins -105; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.
Cleveland has a 10-5 record at home and a 17-13 record overall. The Guardians have a 7-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Minnesota is 4-12 in road games and 13-18 overall. The Twins are 10-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.
The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.