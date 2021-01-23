DURHAM, N.H. — Nick Guadarrama scored 25 points, including a key 3-pointer and two free throws in the last 1:15, as New Hampshire held off Albany 71-64 on Saturday.

Nick Johnson added career-high 18 points with 10 rebounds for New Hampshire (7-5, 6-3 America East Conference). Jayden Martinez added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jamel Horton had 19 points for the Great Danes (3-6, 3-4), who trailed 35-22 at halftime but came within a possession several times down the stretch. CJ Kelly added 11 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Rizzuto had 10 points.

