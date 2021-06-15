More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond signs his rookie contract
Mond, the third-round pick out of Texas A&M, became the eighth of 11 draft picks to sign his four-year rookie deal.
Grumpy Old Men house gets modern take
The current homeowner of the house featured in "Grumpy Old Men" has made modern upgrades while paying homage to a home that still gets plenty of fanfare.
Access Vikings
Vikings minicamp: Zimmer ends practice early after barrage of touchdown passes
Kirk Cousins, Jake Browning, and Kellen Mond threw touchdowns on their final passes during the first of three minicamp practices. Here are nine observations from the workout.
Nation
U.S. COVID deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer.
Gophers Basketball
Four-star Wayzata guard Camden Heide says he'll attend Purdue
One of the top boys' basketball players in Minnesota's 2022 class announced his decision Tuesday. He had made an unofficial visit to the U.