Late last month, as the Texas Republican Party was shifting into campaign mode, it unveiled a new slogan, lifting a rallying cry straight from a once-unthinkable source: the internet-driven conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

The new catchphrase, “We Are the Storm,” is an unsubtle cue to a group that the FBI has labeled a potential domestic terrorist threat. It is instantly recognizable among QAnon adherents, signaling what they claim is a coming conflagration between President Donald Trump and what they allege, falsely, is a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophile Democrats who seek to dominate America and the world.

The slogan can be found all over social media posts by QAnon followers and now, too, in e-mails from the Texas Republican Party and on the T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts that it sells. It has even worked its way into the party’s text message system; a recent e-mail from the party urged readers to “Text STORM2020” for updates.

The Texas Republicans are an unusually visible example of the GOP’s dalliance with QAnon, but they are hardly unique. A small but growing number of Republicans — including a heavily favored GOP congressional candidate in Georgia — are donning the QAnon mantle, ushering its adherents in from the troll-infested internet fringes and potentially transforming the wild conspiracy theory into an offline political movement, with supporters running for Congress and flexing political muscle at the state and local levels.

Chief among the party’s QAnon promoters is Trump himself. Since the theory first emerged three years ago, he has employed a wink-and-nod approach to the conspiracy theory, retweeting its followers but conspicuously ignoring questions about it. Yet with the election drawing closer and Trump’s failure to manage the COVID-19 pandemic harming his re-election prospects, the White House and some Trump allies appear to have taken to openly courting believers.

Trump, during a White House news conference on Wednesday, described QAnon followers — some of whom have been charged with murder, domestic terrorism and planned kidnapping — as “people that love our country.”

He has retweeted QAnon followers at least 201 times, according to an analysis by Media Matters. Some of his children have posted social media messages related to the conspiracy theory. Deputy White House chief of staff Dan Scavino, who has for years combed corners of the internet for memes that the president could promote, has three times in the past year posted ticking-clock memes that are used by QAnon believers to signify the coming showdown between the president and his purported enemies.

“We once had Republican leaders that would work to keep extremists from the levers of power. Now they embrace them and their crazy and dangerous ideas,” said Rudy Oeftering, a Texas Republican who formerly chaired the Texas Association of Business.

“The lunatics,” he added, “are truly running the asylum.”

There is hardly universal support inside the party for QAnon. Many of its leaders in Congress and powerful donors are privately horrified at the spread of the movement’s themes. And while some GOP voters are well-versed in QAnon, a majority of them are unfamiliar with it.

“QAnon is nuts — and real leaders call conspiracy theories conspiracy theories,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said after Trump appeared to endorse QAnon this past week.

“If Democrats take the Senate,” he added, “this will be a big part of why they won.”

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 House Republican, joined the fray Thursday, calling QAnon “dangerous lunacy that should have no place in American politics.”

Other GOP elected officials who have tried to push back found themselves under attack. This month, when Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., posted a tweet that called QAnon a fabrication that has “no place in Congress,” a senior Trump campaign staffer immediately fired back, saying he should be focused on “conspiracy theories pushed by Democrats.”

Fearful of inviting similar blowback, few other elected Republicans have been willing to speak out publicly. Mostly, they avoid questions about it, demonstrating the thin line some officials are trying to walk between extreme elements among their base and the moderate voters they need to win over.

QAnon followers are increasingly taking on the trappings of a discrete political movement, though one with beliefs untethered from reality. There are more than a dozen Republicans running for Congress who have signaled varying degrees of interest. One candidate has attracted a campaign contribution from the Republican National Committee, and another has raised thousands of dollars from established conservative groups like the House Freedom Fund.

And now they are getting explicit support from the president. Asked during his Wednesday news conference about the QAnon belief that he is saving the world from a cult of pedophiles, Trump said he did not know much about the movement, before all but endorsing it: “Is that supposed to be a bad thing or good thing?” he said. “If I can help save the world from problems, I am willing to do it. I’m willing to put myself out there. And we are, actually.”

The reaction among QAnon followers was swift and predictable: They were elated.