CHENEY, Wash. — Tanner Groves had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Eastern Washington beat Sacramento State 68-60 on Sunday.
Tyler Robertson had 13 points for Eastern Washington (5-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Kim Aiken Jr. added nine rebounds.
Ethan Esposito had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (6-4, 4-3). William FitzPatrick added 14 points. Brandon Davis had seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Report: Messi's contract worth up to 555 million euros
Lionel Messi's most recent contract with Barcelona is worth up to 555 million euros ($673 million) over four seasons, the El Mundo newspaper reported on Sunday.
Sports
Jokic has 47 points, Nuggets end Jazz winning streak at 11
Nikola Jokic matched his career high with 47 points and the fast-starting Denver Nuggets beat Utah 128-117 on Sunday to end the Jazz's winning streak at 11.
Sports
No. 9 Baylor holds off Iowa State 85-77, avoids season sweep
Nalyssa Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 9 Baylor held on to beat Iowa State 85-77 on Sunday and remain alone atop the Big 12 standings.
Sports
Antonio Garcia tests positive for COVID-19 during Rolex 24
Antonio Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the Rolex 24 at Daytona and was pulled from the winning Corvette Racing team before the endurance event concluded.
Sports
Simmons carries North Texas over Rice 79-53
Zachary Simmons had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Texas to a 79-53 win over Rice on Sunday.