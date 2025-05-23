Groups sue over West Virginia governor's order on religious exemptions for school vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two groups filed a lawsuit Friday over an executive order by West Virginia Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey granting religious exemptions from required school vaccinations.
The American Civil Liberties Union's West Virginia chapter and Mountain State Justice filed the lawsuit against the state Department of Health, its Bureau for Public Health and agency leaders on behalf of two parents in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
The vaccine exemption was among several executive orders issued by Morrisey on his first full day in office in January.
''Governors do not rule by decree,'' ACLU-West Virginia legal director Aubrey Sparks said in a statement. ''At the center of this lawsuit is who gets to make these decisions for our students. On this question, the state Constitution is clear that the authority lies with the Legislature, not the governor.''
The governor's office and the Department of Health did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment Friday on the lawsuit.
Morrisey's order upended a school vaccination policy long heralded by medical experts as one of the most protective in the country for kids. State law requires children to receive vaccines for chickenpox, hepatitis B, measles, meningitis, mumps, diphtheria, polio, rubella, tetanus and whooping cough before starting school. The state does not require COVID-19 vaccinations.
Legislation that would have allowed religious exemptions to vaccination requirements, among other things, was passed by the state Senate and rejected by the House of Delegates earlier this year.
State schools Superintendent Michelle Blatt issued a memorandum to all 55 county superintendents May 2 recommending that students not be allowed to attend school in the 2025-26 without required immunizations. But that same day, Blatt rescinded the memo at Morrisey's request, according to the lawsuit.