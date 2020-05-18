A group was rescued from the Cloquet River after a canoe capsized on Sunday afternoon, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that the canoe got hung up on some rocks halfway through the group’s planned journey from near the intersection of Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 53 to the bridge over the river at County Hwy. 8.

The rescue took place in New Independence Township, which is about 25 miles northwest of Duluth.

The party of six adults and two children called 911 because the group’s three kayaks didn’t have enough room for everyone.

The sheriff’s rescue squad put inflatable boats in the river north of the group and used an amphibious tracked vehicle to reach the group from the south, authorities said. Five members of the group left with the rescuers, while the other three continued down the river in the kayaks.