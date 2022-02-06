DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A tugboat and barge that ran aground a South Florida beach have been removed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The tugboat was towed to Port Everglades for inspection and repairs on Saturday, and the cause of the grounding was still under investigation, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
There was no pollution from the vessels' fuel.
The vessels ran aground Thursday night at Deerfield Beach, just south of the Boca Raton Inlet. Four people were aboard the vessels, and no injuries were reported.
A section of the beach that had been closed was back open on Sunday.
"The Barge and Tug have been removed, and all of the Beach is officially back open!" the City of Deerfield Beach tweeted.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida
Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Nation
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," launching a conflict that would come at an "enormous human cost."
Sports
Frank Reich among groups going to LA to combat trafficking
Frank Reich is heading to Los Angeles this week for an important mission.
Nation
Grounded tugboat, barge removed from South Florida beach
A tugboat and barge that ran aground a South Florida beach have been removed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Nation
Mississippi soldier, missing in action in 1942, finally ID'd
A south Mississippi family has finally found answers to an eight-decade mystery.