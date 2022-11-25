Byron and Christie Jefferies started dating in 2007 while attending Clemson University, WYFF reported. The 15-year courtship finally wound up when they married on Oct. 15 in South Carolina, Christie couldn't help but throw a little shade: As she opened a piece of paper with her vows on it, she blew off a layer of dust.

Following the clues

Police in Wilkinsburg, Pa., were able to easily identify a carjacker who followed a woman off a bus at a park-and-ride on Nov. 1, WTAE reported. When police located her stolen car a couple of hours later, the people inside hopped out and ran away — but one of the thieves left their identity behind via the Bluetooth iPhone connection in the car. "Darrells iPhone" turned up on the car's list of devices, and a security guard at Westinghouse High School identified Darrell Cammon Jr., 19, from a surveillance video on the bus.

All wet

The Buckingham and Villages Community Board in England admitted that the irony was running thick when, on Nov. 15, it had to cancel a program about protecting your home from excessive rain because of heavy rains. The board hoped to coach residents on what to do in case of a deluge, according to the BBC. "However, it was due to take place outside in pouring rain and high winds, so there was concern ... that people would not turn out for this important event," the BVCB said.

Fetus power

Brandy Bottone of Plano, Texas, who successfully argued in court in June that her unborn fetus qualified her to drive in the HOV lane, is now the namesake of House Bill 521 in the Texas legislature, MSN reported. The Brandy Bill, introduced by state Rep. Briscoe Cain, states that a pregnant driver "is entitled to use any HOV lane in the state." Texas law stipulates that an unborn child is considered a person "at every stage of gestation from fertilization until birth."

Walk, don't run

Residents of the Capitol Hill area of Seattle took matters into their own hands after not getting any satisfaction from the city, KOMO-TV reported. Someone painted a crosswalk at the intersection of E. Olive Way and Harvard Avenue, but on Nov. 16, the Seattle Department of Transportation removed the unauthorized stripes, saying, "Improperly painted crosswalks give a false sense of safety which puts pedestrians in danger." David Seater, co-leader of Central Seattle Greenways, called it "frustrating" that the city can move so quickly to remove the rogue crosswalk but "it can take years, if not decades or never, frankly, to get crosswalks and other safety improvements installed." The city said it would evaluate the intersection to see how the unauthorized crossing might be replaced.

If the shoe fits

A pair of "well used" Birkenstock sandals once worn by Steve Jobs sold at auction for almost $220,000, the Associated Press reported. The brown suede sandals, which date to the mid-1970s, retain "the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet," the auction said in describing the listing. The buyer was not named.

