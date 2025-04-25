Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exits playoff game vs Thunder with left hip contusion after hard fall

Memphis was on a fast break after a Thunder turnover. Scotty Pippen was driving to the basket when he dropped the ball off to Morant at the rim. Luguentz Dort, who was stumbling at the time, fell into Morant while he was in the air, sending the Morant crashing to the floor. After shooting the ensuing free throws, Morant went to the locker room with Memphis up 67-40.