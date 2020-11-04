DULUTH – Newcomer Ashley Grimm will serve as the only woman on the St. Louis County Board after winning Tuesday's race for an empty seat in the West Duluth district.

Grimm, who manages family and employment programming at the nonprofit Damiano Center in Duluth, earned 55% of the Third District's 15,048 votes. She will take over for Commissioner Beth Olson, who did not seek re-election after serving a single four-year term.

"I'm so proud of what we've accomplished as a community, and I'm honored to get to work for west-siders on the county board," Grimm said in a statement. "There is so much critical work for the county to tackle, and I can't wait to join our other commissioners in taking it on."

Challenger Joe Macor, who owns Comfort Living Adult Foster Care in the city's Fond du Lac neighborhood, garnered 6,740 votes. He and Grimm, who was endorsed by the DFL, advanced to Tuesday's race after a three-way primary in August.

Grimm, 32, listed housing, public health, access to child care and a response to opioid addiction among the issues she plans to prioritize as commissioner.

Commissioner Keith Musolf, who represents Hermantown and surrounding areas on the county board, won re-election over Tammy Sundbom with 57% of the 15,896 ballots cast in the Fifth District.

Commissioners Patrick Boyle and Mike Jugovich were also reelected after unopposed runs. Boyle represents the county's Second District, the eastern part of Duluth, while Jugovich represents Hibbing and Chisholm in the county's Seventh District.