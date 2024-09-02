Coco Gauff loses at the U.S. Open to Emma Navarro, ending her title defense with 19 double-faults

''I feel like there's 70 other players in the draw that would love to have the summer that I had, even though it's (the) least, probably, (I've) done well during this time of the year,'' said the No. 3-seeded Gauff, who went 18-1 during the North American swing on hard courts 12 months ago, including the run to her first Grand Slam title. ''So many people want to be in the fourth round. So many people want to make the Olympics. So many people want to be flag bearer. It's perspective."