NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Zion Griffin's 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Boyce 103-49 on Tuesday night.
Griffin finished 11 of 13 from the field for the Tigers (5-4). David Acosta scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Jalen Anglin was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.
Brody Madeira finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Virginia football players granted extra year of eligibility
The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team, the school confirmed Wednesday.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings face 'feisty' Lions team with NFC North title in reach
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game, discuss cornerback Patrick Peterson's impact on the team, look at the NFC playoff standings and more random musings on the latest episode.
Sports
Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night.
Sports
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.
Sports
Van Gaal's World Cup with Dutch has hugs, kisses and dancing
Three wins from the title that has eluded the Netherlands, Louis van Gaal has filled his World Cup with hugs, kisses and dancing.