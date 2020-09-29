Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Zack Greinke (3-3, 4.03 ERA) Minnesota: Kenta Maeda (6-1, 2.70 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Houston will meet on Tuesday.

The Twins are 24-7 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .427 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .595 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Astros are 9-23 on the road. Houston has a collective .239 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .300.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 25 extra base hits and is batting .204.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is batting .268.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Byron Buxton: (concussion), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).