BOONE, N.C. — Donovan Gregory registered 16 points as Appalachian State romped past Erskine 69-44 on Monday night.

CJ Huntley had three blocks for Appalachian State (6-5).

Kaleb Brooks scored eight points for the Flying Fleet.

