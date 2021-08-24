DULUTH — The Greenwood fire burning in northeastern Minnesota's Superior National Forest now spans about 30 square miles.

Mapping done via an infrared flight Monday night showed how far the fire spread during its intense run northeast that afternoon, said Clark McCreedy, public information officer for the interagency team managing the fire.

The preliminary footprint is 19,493 acres, but he said that will likely increase because the flight was incomplete. The fire created a pyrocumulous cloud — or fire cloud — visible for miles, with smoke and ash from the fire reported as far as Lutsen, about 30 miles east.

McCreedy said it's still unknown whether any cabins or other structures were lost in the McDougal Lake area, citing downed trees making it difficult to access that area. Crews are clearing trees this morning to better assess damage.

The drought-stricken region around Isabella didn't yet get the rain that other parts of northeastern Minnesota did, but cloud cover is tempering the fire.

"What we really need is a belligerent soaker of a rain," McCreedy said.

Pat Prochaska's cabin near the southern McDougal Lake appears to have survived the fire save for some melted siding, even with a temperature sensor reaching 165 degrees, he said. Four surveillance cameras attached to the house captured the blaze whipping through his 18-acre property Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m.

"It's pretty amazing," he said. "As far as we know, the house is still standing."

He said the power has now been turned off so he's no longer receiving footage. He doesn't have trees within 30 feet of his house, and that likely helped, he said.

The number of people working on the Lake County fire is now 426, with more on the way. Two 20-person type 1 crews — considered the most advanced at fighting fire — are now assisting, and others are on the way, along with more heavy equipment.

The fire was first detected Aug. 15 about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minn. It was caused by lightning. Eight other fires continue to burn within the Superior National Forest, and several hover near the Canadian border in Quetico Provincial Park.

