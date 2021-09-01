DULUTH — Officials fighting the Greenwood wildfire have extended by a month their estimate of when the 40-square-mile wildfire will be completely controlled. It's now expected to be extinguished by Oct. 10.

The date was changed because of the difficulty in extinguishing the many hot spots along the vast fire perimeter, said Clark McCreedy, spokesman for the interagency team managing the fire.

"The fire isn't really moving, but there are still pockets of heat," he said.

The Superior National Forest fire remained 37% contained on Wednesday. McCreedy said he is "feeling very good about what's been accomplished so far." He said he expects the fire to be mostly under control long before October.

On Wednesday, fire crews continued to put out those hot spots, build containment lines and eliminate dry vegetation that could help the fire spread farther, McCreedy said. Weather has been helpful for firefighting conditions this week, with less wind and heat and more humidity.

The Greenwood fire, at 26,028 acres, and the John Ek fire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are the largest fires in the country east of Colorado. The John Ek fire is about 1,350 acres, but a daily update said it wasn't expected to grow Wednesday despite drought conditions. The recent rain will likely mean soon reopening some parts of the Superior National Forest, Forest Service officials said at a Tuesday night public meeting.

