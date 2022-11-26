MACOMB, Ill. — Malek Green scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Western Illinois 88-64 on Saturday.
Green finished 9 of 13 from the field for the Penguins (5-2). Adrian Nelson added 11 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds and five steals. Brandon Rush recorded 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).
Alec Rosner finished with 16 points for the Leathernecks (2-4). Quinlan Bennett added 13 points for Western Illinois. In addition, Steph Gabriel finished with 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Colorado State defeats Mississippi Valley State 88-45
John Tonje's 25 points helped Colorado State defeat Mississippi Valley State 88-45 on Saturday night.
Sports
Argentina breathes collective sigh of relief after victory
Luciana Medina was so nervous that she could barely sleep the night before Saturday's match between Argentina and Mexico which could have all but knocked the soccer-mad South American country from the World Cup.
Sports
Vidal has 4 TDs, Troy advances to Sun Belt championship game
Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and Troy beat Arkansas State 48-19 on Saturday to advance to the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Sports
Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game
Guillermo Ochoa's World Cup magic didn't work against Lionel Messi and Argentina.
Sports
Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2
Brett Pesce's first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.