Greenpeace must pay over $660M in case over Dakota Access protest activities, jury finds

MANDAN, N.D. — Environmental group Greenpeace must pay more than $660 million in damages for defamation and other claims brought by a pipeline company in connection with protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline’s construction in North Dakota, a jury found Wednesday.
Dallas-based Energy Transfer and subsidiary Dakota Access had accused Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA and funding arm Greenpeace Fund Inc. of defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other acts. Greenpeace USA was found liable for all counts, while the others were found liable for some. The damages owed will be spread out in different amounts over the three entities.
Greenpeace said earlier that a large award to the pipeline company would threaten to bankrupt the organization. Following the nine-person jury’s verdict, Greenpeace’s senior legal adviser said the group’s work ‘’is never going to stop.‘’
‘‘That’s the really important message today, and we’re just walking out and we’re going to get together and figure out what our next steps are,‘’ Deepa Padmanabha told reporters outside the courthouse.
The organization later said it plans to appeal the decision.
‘‘The fight against Big Oil is not over today," Greenpeace International General Counsel Kristin Casper said. “We know that the law and the truth are on our side.‘’
She said the group will see Energy Transfer in court in July in Amsterdam in an anti-intimidation lawsuit filed there last month.
The damages total nearly $666.9 million. The jury found Greenpeace USA must pay the bulk of the damages, nearly $404 million, while Greenpeace Fund Inc. and Greenpeace International would each pay roughly $131 million.