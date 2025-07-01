Greenland has a message for the rest of the world: Come visit

NUUK, Greenland — Greenland has a message for the rest of the world: We're waiting for you.
''Come visit Greenland,'' said Nukartaa Andreassen, who works for a water taxi company in the capital city, Nuuk. ''Learn about it, learn about us. We love to have you. We love to tell our stories and our culture.''
The mineral-rich Arctic island is open for tourism. Whale-watching tours, excursions to the iconic puffin island and guided charters through remote settlements are just the beginning of what Greenland has to offer visitors. Locals want to show what makes the island unique beyond a recent diplomatic dustup with U.S. President Donald Trump.
''Our goal and mission is to present and be the ambassadors of Greenland,'' said Casper Frank Møller, the chief executive of Nuuk-based tour guide company Raw Arctic, ''and to show what beauty you can experience while you're here.''
The tourism industry is expected to see a boom this year following the launch of a new route between Nuuk and Newark, New Jersey. The inaugural flight June 14 was the first direct travel from the U.S. to Greenland by an American airline.
Traveling to Greenland
Before the direct flight, air passengers departing from the U.S. needed a layover in Iceland or Denmark to reach Greenland. The change benefited travelers like Doug Jenzen, an American tourist who was on the United Airlines plane from New Jersey.
''I came with the purpose of exploring some of the natural sites around the world's largest island, hoping to support things like ecotourism and sustainable travel while supporting the local economy,'' Jenzen said.