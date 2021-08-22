MILWAUKEE — A traffic stop turned deadly early Sunday, leaving a Milwaukee man dead and a Greenfield police officer in critical condition.
The Journal Sentinel reports a Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near South 35th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue at 1:36 a.m. near the city's border with Milwaukee.
The the 31-year-old male driver — its lone occupant — stopped the car initially, then drove off and eventually crashed near South 27th Street and West Becher Street, about 2 miles away in Milwaukee.
The driver exited the vehicle and started shooting at officers, striking a 36-year-old officer multiple times.
Two other officers returned fire and killed the suspect.
