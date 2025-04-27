Greene's 3-run homer off Morton helps Tigers sweep doubleheader from Orioles 4-3 and 6-2

DETROIT — Riley Greene hit a three-run homer in the second game that helped sent Charlie Morton to his sixth straight loss, and the Detroit Tigers swept a doubleheader from the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 and 6-2 on Saturday.
After Gunnar Henderson's RBI double off Keider Montero put Baltimore ahead in the third, but left fielder Zach McKinstry prevented a second run by throwing out Cedric Mullins at the plate.
Greene hit his fourth homer of the season in the bottom half on a fastball from Morton (0-6), who replaced Keegan Akin in the second and allowed three runs, three hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. Morton leads the major leagues in losses.
Detroit is 7-2 on its homestand.
Baltimore has lost five of six and dropped to 1-4 on its trip.
Ramón Laureano nearly tied the game in the sixth, but McKinstry made a running catch in left to prevent a two-run double and hold Laureano to a sacrifice fly.
Spencer Torkelson, who homered in the first game, made it 5-2 with a two-run double in a three-run seventh that included McKinstry's RBI double off Grant Wolfram.
Akin made his first start since May 31, 2023, and faced six batters.