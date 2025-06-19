Greene continues hot stretch, driving in 4 runs for 2nd time in a week as Tigers beat Pirates 9-2

Greene, who also had four RBIs in Friday's 11-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds, is hitting .333 with 15 RBIs in 16 games in June. He also hit one of Detroit's four sacrifice flies — a total they had only reached once in at least 70 years. They also had four in an 11-inning, 8-7 win against the Baltimore Orioles on June 10, 1985.