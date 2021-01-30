HONOLULU — Brad Greene had 18 points and 14 rebounds to carry UC Irvine to a 53-51 win over Hawaii on Friday night, the Anteaters' seventh consecutive victory.
Green was 9 of 16 from the floor with six offensive boards and five blocks for the Anteaters (9-4, 5-0 Big West Conference).
Casdon Jardine had 14 points for the Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 2-5). James Jean-Marie added 12 points.
