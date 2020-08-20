A Minnesota Vikings home opener without fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium is set — for now — for Sept. 13 when a new piece of cleaning equipment dubbed the “green zapper” will sanitize the turf field hours before the game.

Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) executive director James Farstad said the zapper, which is towed across the turf, uses ultraviolet light to clean the playing surface hours before the game.

The acquisition is one of the preparations being made at U.S. Bank Stadium for the upcoming NFL season, which is expected to start next month. The MSFA, the public body that oversees the stadium, bought the zapper for $15,159, spokeswoman Lisa Niess said after the meeting.

Since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in mid-March and public gatherings have been restricted, the $1.1 billion, four-year-old stadium has been mostly idled. The NCAA men’s wrestling championship, scheduled there in late March, was canceled. Major concerts by the Rolling Stones, Kenny Chesney, George Strait and Def Leppard were postponed.

Although the MSFA meets in public monthly to discuss stadium operations, this was the first session since June because the July meeting was canceled. The meeting was held electronically.

While the stadium has been closed for events, repairs continue throughout the exterior, most significantly the replacement and reinforcement of all the exterior zinc panels. Behind the scenes, steps are being taken to ensure the building can safely accommodate staff needed for gameday operations.

U.S. Bank Stadium is being prepared for the NFL season, which is expected to start next month.

If the Vikings open the season next month, fans won’t be allowed in the stadium because events with more than 250 people are currently not allowed in indoor venues.

To recoup some lost ticket revenue, the Vikings got permission Thursday from the MSFA to add more corporate sponsorship signage near the field inside the stadium. The signs will cover some of the empty seats.

Commissioner Tony Sertich asked whether the Vikings would use virtual, electronic signs as major league baseball has during its broadcasts of fan-free games at ballparks across the country.

Vikings CFO Steve Poppen said no, the NFL does not allow such signs.

The team didn’t immediately provide details on their plans for the sponsorship signs they intend to add.

The Vikings players are in training camp at their Eagan home and are scheduled to play host to the Green Bay Packers in the opener.

In June, John Drum, interim general manager for ASM Global, which runs stadium operations, said the building would be mostly quiet for the rest of the year. On Thursday, he confirmed that the St. John’s-St. Thomas football game would not occur as scheduled in November because the fall college season has been canceled. He said a spring game remains a possibility, but nothing is set.

Drum also announced that the annual holiday shopping bazaar at the stadium won’t take place because of the pandemic.

Twitter: @rochelleolson